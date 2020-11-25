Global  
 

Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations with nine

bizjournals Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Beyoncé has scored nine Grammy nominations, including four for her Black pride anthem “The Black Parade.” Already the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, this year’s nods put her total at 79, tying her with Paul McCartney and slightly behind Jay-Z and Quincy Jones, who top the list at 80 each, per The Hollywood Reporter. Jay-Z received three nominations this year. Other women with multiple nominations include Dua Lipa (6), Taylor Swift (6), Brittany Howard (5), Phoebe Bridgers…
