|
|
The best Black Friday deals available before Thanksgiving: Save on the Apple Watch, Roku, Fitbit, Instant Pot, and more
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
We're updating this story with the best Black Friday deals available now. Save on Apple Watch models, Roku devices, Instant Pots, and more today.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic
Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:37Published
|
Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic
With COVID-19 changing everything, nothing about Black Friday will be traditional either. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, we can forget about the rush to line up for those deals after we eat..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:42Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Here are the best Black Friday deals available now on Thanksgiving: Savings from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more
The best Black Friday deals are happening now. Save on Apple Watch models, Roku devices, Instant Pots, and more. We're updating this story frequently.
Business Insider
|
Best Black Friday Walmart deals available now — save on Instant Pot, Chromecast, Echelon exercise bikes, and more
Walmart shoppers don't need to wait until tomorrow to find great Black Friday deals. Several products, including Instant Pot, are on sale now.
Business Insider
|
Apple deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, and more are available now ahead of Black Friday — here are the best discounts
Apple makes some of the most popular tech products. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals on products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook.
Business Insider
|