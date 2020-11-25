Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US mortgage rates stay at record low 2.72% for 30 years

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy.

Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72%. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68%.

The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%. It was 3.15% a year ago.

Interest rates have fallen this year as the virus batters the economy and the Federal Reserve pours money into the financial system to support a recovery.

Low rates have encouraged Americans to buy homes or refinance existing mortgages.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last?

US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last? 00:34

 In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom. According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of subsiding. A seasonally adjusted index of prices rose 1.7% in September from the prior month, and prices...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market [Video]

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

The price of US housing in the third quarter of 2020 saw the biggest year-over-year jump since 2013. Markets Insider reports the median price for a single-family home rose 12%, mainly fueled by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year [Video]

Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year

The the 12th time in 2020, mortgage rates have fallen to a record low. That's according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
JTS Mortgage Minute 11/03/20 - Low Mortgage Rates, Higher Home Prices [Video]

JTS Mortgage Minute 11/03/20 - Low Mortgage Rates, Higher Home Prices

Jeff Farnham of JTS Mortgage Professionals explains that because of ultra-low mortgage rates, home sales have increased exponentially along with their prices as inventory begins to shrink.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

U.S. mortgage rates plummet to yet another record low

 The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.72% for the week ending Nov. 19 — down from 2.84% last week.
bizjournals

Low, low mortgage rates make 19.4 million eligible for refi

 After another week of record low mortgage rates, Black Knight found 19.4 million candidates could save $5.98 billion monthly on refis.
HousingWire

Mortgage Demand Rises as Rates Fall to Record Low

 Homeowners and homebuyers are jumping on the opportunity to secure a loan at record-low rates.
Motley Fool