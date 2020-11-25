Home Depot to pay Maryland, 45 other states, more than $17M for 2014 data breach

US study suggests home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes



The findings of a new study by the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) suggest that 94 per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, which included skilled.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 20 hours ago

How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season



As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago