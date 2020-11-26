Diesel, Petrol prices unchanged for 2nd day after 5 consecutive day hike– Check fuel prices in metro cities on November 26, 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fuel price in Bhubaneswar witnesses hike



Amidst the perpetual rise and fall, the rates of fuel prices went up. The petrol is being sold at Rs 81.84 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar on November 20. Rate of petrol rose.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 6 days ago NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details



The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago Florida Gas Prices Plunge To 4-Month Lows; More Discounts Expected



Florida gas prices sank to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and it.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Diesel, Petrol prices unchanged after 5 consecutive day hike– Check fuel prices in metro cities on November 25, 2020 Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on November 25.

Zee News 1 day ago



