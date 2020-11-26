James Wolfensohn, Aussie who led the World Bank for 10 years, dies at 86
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Wolfensohn, who escaped a financially pinched childhood in Sydney to become a top Wall Street deal-maker and a two-term president of the World Bank, died on Wednesday at his home in Manhattan.
