Indian economy exhibited stronger pick up than expected: RBI governor

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Indian economy has exhibited stronger pick up in momentum of recovery than expected, said Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday. Addressing the 4th Annual Day of Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI), he cited that a multi-speed normalisation of activity in Q2FY21, after the country witnessed a sharp contraction in GDP by 23.9 per cent in Q1FY21.
