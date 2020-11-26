Farmers' protest: AI offers free rescheduling for flyers
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Air India is a one-time free rescheduling offer to its passengers who could not reach Delhi airport on Thursday to catch their flights, due to closure of the capital's border in wake of the farmers' protest march.
