Bellevue Gold appoints Maddison Cramer as joint company secretary

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has appointed experienced corporate lawyer Maddison Cramer as a company secretary effective November 27. She will serve as joint company secretary along with current company secretary, chief financial officer and executive director Michael Naylor. Cramer is a corporate lawyer with experience in both the listed and unlisted space, advising entities across a variety of different sectors, but with a focus on mining and resources. A former Associate at Bellanhouse Legal and HWL Ebsworth Lawyers, Cramer specialises in corporate and commercial transactions, including capital raisings, IPOs and backdoor listings, and corporate governance issues. “Another high-calibre member” Managing director Steve Parsons said, “We are delighted to welcome another high calibre member of the team to Bellevue Gold. “Maddison joins us at an important and exciting time of the company’s growth as we achieve our goal of generating significantly more value for shareholders through exploration at the same time as we develop the mine and infrastructure in preparation for production.” Going forward, Cramer will be jointly responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to listing rule matters, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 12.6. Price target raised by Canaccord The company has received a price target upgrade from Canaccord Genuity which is “extremely enthusiastic about Bellevue’s strategy of mine development (FID expected mid-2021,) paralleled by a $35 million exploration and resource definition budget over the next 12 months.” Canaccord has increased its price target from $1.45 to $1.55 per Bellevue share and has retained its SPEC BUY rating. Recent infill at the Deacon and Bellevue North lodes has increased the indicated resource at its flagship namesake gold project in Western Australia by 20% to 1.04 million ounces of gold at 11.4 g/t. Exploration drilling at Bellevue project will now revert to resource growth at Viago North, Tribune North, Vlad, Deacon North, Armand Lode and the newly discovered Maceline lode, with four rigs on-site and a fifth rig expected shortly.