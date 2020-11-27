Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

SeattlePI.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. announced plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the industry.

The announcement by the company was made in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week, saying 32,000 employees will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021, which began last month. In late September, the company had already announced plants to terminate 28,000 theme park workers.

In the SEC document filed on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, the company said it also put 37,000 employees not scheduled for termination on furlough as a result of the pandemic.

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the document said.

The company also said they may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.

In Florida, the company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing by limiting characters' meet and greets.

The company has not specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walking Club: Exploring Withlacoochee River Park [Video]

Walking Club: Exploring Withlacoochee River Park

Walking Club: Exploring Withlacoochee River Park More: https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/gmtb/walking-club-exploring-withlacoochee-river-park

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:48Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
DIsneyland closed for more weeks to come [Video]

DIsneyland closed for more weeks to come

Disneyland is likely to be closed for several more weeks after new guidelines were announced for theme parks in California. Theme Parks can reopen when the county where they are located in is outside..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

 The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect...
Newsday

Thousands more Disney theme park workers to lose jobs in Florida and California

 The Walt Disney Co announced plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on...
Belfast Telegraph