Insider Retail: McDonald's franchisees hire prominent racial justice lawyer, Sports Illustrated owner focuses on merch, and the jewelry industry moves online

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic



Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business. The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published on October 27, 2020 McDonald's Fires Back: Black $1 Billion Discrimination Suit



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider On Friday, McDonald's filed a motion to dismiss a $1 billion racial-discrimination case filed by Black former franchisees. McDonald's legal counsel, former US attorney.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on October 23, 2020