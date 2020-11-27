Global  
 

Insider Retail: McDonald's franchisees hire prominent racial justice lawyer, Sports Illustrated owner focuses on merch, and the jewelry industry moves online

Business Insider Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
McDonald's franchisees hire a new lawyer, Sports Illustrated is making new nostalgic merchandise, and more on this week's edition of Insider Retail.
