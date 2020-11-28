40 Under 40 honoree: Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo with the city of Woodland and California Department of Veterans Affairs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2 dead after steam pipe explosion at VA hospital in West Haven, Connecticut



A steam pipe explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Haven, Connecticut killed a VA employee and a contractor. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago 'Doing my part': VA employee honored for work helping fellow Veterans



Terry James was recognized as VA Healthcare Network Peer Specialist of the Year Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:21 Published on November 3, 2020 Believe It Or Not, There Are Still Ways To Buy A House With No Money Down



Housing prices show no price of dropping, and overall, US wages have remained stagnant for years, if not decades. But according to Business Insider, there are still a few ways one can purchase a home.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on October 29, 2020