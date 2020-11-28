40 Under 40 honoree: Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo with the city of Woodland and California Department of Veterans Affairs
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo is a council member for the city of Woodland, deputy secretary at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, and a noncommissioned sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo is a council member for the city of Woodland, deputy secretary at the California Department of Veterans Affairs, and a noncommissioned sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources