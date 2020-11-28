Ramdev on board of Ruchi Soya; brother Ram Bharat to be MD
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Yoga guru Ramdev, his younger brother Ram Bharat and close aide Acharya Balkrishna will be on the board of soya food brand Nutrela-maker Ruchi Soya that was recently acquired by Patanjali Ayurved.
