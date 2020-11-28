Global  
 

Ramdev on board of Ruchi Soya; brother Ram Bharat to be MD

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Yoga guru Ramdev, his younger brother Ram Bharat and close aide Acharya Balkrishna will be on the board of soya food brand Nutrela-maker Ruchi Soya that was recently acquired by Patanjali Ayurved.
 Last year, Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved paid ₹ 4,350 crore to take over Ruchi Soya.
Hindu