Multimillionaire retired CEO dies after house fire

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Multimillionaire retired CEO dies after house fireTony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, who spent years working to transform the city's downtown area, has died. He was 46.Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to DTP Companies,...
