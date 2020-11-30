Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aeris Resources set to boost Tritton copper bounty after intersecting sulphides in first Anomaly K hole

Proactive Investors Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Aeris Resources Ltd’s (ASX:AIS) first drill hole at Anomaly K target of the Tritton copper operations in New South Wales has intersected an 18.8-metre interval containing disseminated and banded sulphides, including a 6.8-metre interval of massive pyrite bands with visible chalcopyrite. Hole TAKD001 was designed to test a bedrock conductor initially detected via an airborne EM survey and follow-up ground Moving Loop EM (MLTEM) survey. “Potentially exciting discovery” Aeris executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said: “This is potentially an exciting discovery for Aeris. “The discovery of a thick sulphide interval at Anomaly K is consistent with Aeris’ view that there remains significant potential within the Tritton tenement package for the discovery of additional mineralised systems beyond the current known deposits.” “Whilst it is still early days, we are very encouraged that the first drill hole into Anomaly K has intersected mineralisation in the target zone.” Within the southern half of the tenement package, around 750,000 tonnes of copper metal has been discovered to date along a 50-kilometre stratigraphic corridor between the Budgery and Avoca Tank deposits. Tritton tenement package showing location of current mineral resource deposits and high-priority prospects. Next steps A Down Hole EM (DHEM) survey will now be undertaken to assist with planning a follow-up. Drill hole samples from drill hole TAKD001 will be dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Labuschagne said: “We anticipate receiving the assay results early in the new year. “The site exploration team has now started planning follow-up drilling.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Earth Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Our Galaxy's Black Hole Than We Thought

Earth Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Our Galaxy's Black Hole Than We Thought 01:18

 Scientists made a new map of the Milky Way, which puts our solar system’s location closer to the Milky Way’s black hole.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kitten Grabs Golf Ball And Pushes It Into Hole [Video]

Kitten Grabs Golf Ball And Pushes It Into Hole

This four-month-old kitten, Sterling, pushed a gold ball into a hole. The kitten's owner was playing golf while they were sitting by the hole. When they saw the ball approaching, they grabbed it and..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:09Published
The Milky Way's Quiet Supermassive Black Hole Spins Unusually Slow [Video]

The Milky Way's Quiet Supermassive Black Hole Spins Unusually Slow

Our galaxy’s black hole, Sagittarius A*, has a speed limit that’s much slower than your standard supermassive black hole.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published
Black Hole Sucks Star Like It's Spaghetti [Video]

Black Hole Sucks Star Like It's Spaghetti

BIRMINGHAM, UK — Scientists had a rare look at a black hole pulling a star apart over the last six months. Astronomers at the European Southern Observatory observed a black hole sucking in a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published