Aeris Resources set to boost Tritton copper bounty after intersecting sulphides in first Anomaly K hole

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Aeris Resources Ltd’s (ASX:AIS) first drill hole at Anomaly K target of the Tritton copper operations in New South Wales has intersected an 18.8-metre interval containing disseminated and banded sulphides, including a 6.8-metre interval of massive pyrite bands with visible chalcopyrite. Hole TAKD001 was designed to test a bedrock conductor initially detected via an airborne EM survey and follow-up ground Moving Loop EM (MLTEM) survey. “Potentially exciting discovery” Aeris executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said: “This is potentially an exciting discovery for Aeris. “The discovery of a thick sulphide interval at Anomaly K is consistent with Aeris’ view that there remains significant potential within the Tritton tenement package for the discovery of additional mineralised systems beyond the current known deposits.” “Whilst it is still early days, we are very encouraged that the first drill hole into Anomaly K has intersected mineralisation in the target zone.” Within the southern half of the tenement package, around 750,000 tonnes of copper metal has been discovered to date along a 50-kilometre stratigraphic corridor between the Budgery and Avoca Tank deposits. Tritton tenement package showing location of current mineral resource deposits and high-priority prospects. Next steps A Down Hole EM (DHEM) survey will now be undertaken to assist with planning a follow-up. Drill hole samples from drill hole TAKD001 will be dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. Labuschagne said: “We anticipate receiving the assay results early in the new year. “The site exploration team has now started planning follow-up drilling.”