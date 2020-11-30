Global  
 

Five things you need to know today, and I'm on a coffee hunt

bizjournals Monday, 30 November 2020
Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: The head of the Evendale-based GE Aviation says the division should expect continued job cuts over the next 18 months as the pandemic continues to roil the commercial aircraft industry.  Liz Engel reports UC Health is putting a halt on elective surgeries and will be expanding its ICU capacity this week as Covid-19 cases continue to climb exponentially. Tom Demeropolis…
