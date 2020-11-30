International executive takes over Victoria's Secret lingerie division Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Victoria’s Secret is shaking up its leadership team. Martin Waters, who has led the Columbus-based company’s international growth and operations for the past 12 years, was named CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, replacing John Mehas, who had been in that role since February 2019. Waters will report to interim Victoria’s Secret CEO Stuart Burgdoerfer. Other changes include: Laura Miller was named chief human resources officer. Miller has more than 30 years of human resource experience… 👓 View full article

