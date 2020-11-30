Global  
 

U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Recent Strength

RTTNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Stocks may turn in a lackluster performance in early trading on Monday following the strong upward move seen last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 158 points and the Nasdaq futures up by 19 points.
