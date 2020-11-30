Chiefs' Kelce, Schwartz score with investment in popular hot sauce

Global  
 

bizjournals Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the hot hand on the field — and apparently in his portfolio. Kelce, who is 22 yards away from his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Chiefs, was among a group of athletes who stand to score from their investment in Cholula Hot Sauce, according to Forbes. The business win comes after McCormick & Co. offered to buy the maker of the popular hot sauce for $800 million. Among the other investors in Cholula are Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell…
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: What Are This Year’s Hot Holiday Toys?

What Are This Year’s Hot Holiday Toys? 05:05

 Charlene DeLoach of Toy Insider joins CBSN Boston to talk about this year’s hot picks for holiday toys.

