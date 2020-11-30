UGG opens NYC flagship store, the first in a planned 'fleet' Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

UGG has opened a new flagship store on New York City’s Fifth Avenue, the first location among a “curated fleet” of stores the Southern California boots and apparel maker says it plans to roll out globally. The multi-level, 12,842-square-foot store at 530 Fifth Avenue will feature a range of products, including footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories and home products. In connection with the launch, UGG debuted a holiday campaign centered around three New Yorkers dealing with the challenges… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The people, places and things Americans have missed the most in 2020



The average American would pay over $300 to live one normal COVID-19 free day, according to new research. One in four surveyed would spend $500 or more just to live a pre-pandemic day again. It's no.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago

