DoorDash seeks to raise up to $2.8 billion in IPO

DoorDash is planning to raise up to $2.8 billion in capital with its upcoming IPO, the company said Monday in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The San Francisco-based online food delivery service plans to offer 33 million shares in its IPO and currently has its initial pricing range set between $75 to $85 a share, the company said. DoorDash was the first among Bay Area tech companies to file for an IPO in this latest surge of filings this month. It will be competing for investor…