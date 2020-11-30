|
Vitamin D may not help with severe COVID-19 cases, contrary to what researchers thought
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Despite previous evidence that vitamin D could prevent COVID-19 or reduce its severity, a new study found it didn't help patients in a hospital.
