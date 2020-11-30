Global  
 

Rancho Cordova print shop gets new owner

bizjournals Monday, 30 November 2020
SpeedPro Unlimited in Rancho Cordova, a large-format custom sign and graphics studio, has a new owner. The local graphics studio is a franchise of Centennial, Colorado-based SpeedPro Imaging, which has about 300 locations across the country. New owner Vanderlei “Vandy” Novello bought the 10-year-old location from the previous owner for an undisclosed price, and the purchase included a deep customer list, Novello said in a phone interview. The company makes custom banners, signs, trade show…
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Disappointed Dog Walks Away on Being Introduced to New Puppy of House

Disappointed Dog Walks Away on Being Introduced to New Puppy of House 00:12

 Bailey, the dog, chased their owner as she entered the house. As she bent to introduce them to a puppy, the new member of their house, they looked disappointed and walked away.

