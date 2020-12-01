Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as a safe-haven and a hedge against inflation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on 00:56

 Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as a safe-haven and a hedge against inflation. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000 [Video]

Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000

Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday. The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record. According to Business Insider, the price of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Bitcoin Rallies 4% To Surpass $14,000 [Video]

Bitcoin Rallies 4% To Surpass $14,000

Bitcoin gained as much as 3.9% in volatile Wednesday trading as investors flocked to risk assets. The rally pushed prices as high as $14,257.53 before a slight retraction in the afternoon. The $14,000..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published