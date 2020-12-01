Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors that saw the virtual currency as a safe-haven and a hedge against inflation.
Bitcoin gained as much as 3.9% in volatile Wednesday trading as investors flocked to risk assets. The rally pushed prices as high as $14,257.53 before a slight retraction in the afternoon. The $14,000..