Irdai’s Saral cover to heat up term insurance market
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () In October, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) directed all life insurers to start selling from January 1, 2021 the Saral Jeevan Bima — a cover with standard wording for sum insured ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Although insurers have been wary of selling lower value term covers, the rise in demand for term cover during the pandemic has shifted focus to protection.
It's very simple: if you smoke tobacco or cannabis, vape, or chew tobacco, you will pay more for life insurance.
The US Surgeon General says 16 million Americans have a smoking-related disease. Smoking-attributable healthcare spending costs over $170 billion per year.
According to Business Insider,...