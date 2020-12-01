Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK House Price Inflation Highest Since January 2015

RTTNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
UK house prices rose the most in nearly six years in November, but the outlook remains highly uncertain and the housing market activity is set to slow in the coming quarters amid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a partial lockdown in some regions, the Nationwide Building Society said Tuesday, citing results of the monthly house price survey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights [Video]

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas spectaculars have covered their homes with 50,000 Christmas lights

The brothers behind one of Britain's most festive Christmas homes have covered their house with 50,000 lights. Builders Lee and Paul Brailsford have spent 26 years turning their mum Rosemary's house..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition. Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins [Video]

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published