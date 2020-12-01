Global  
 

Clean-shaven Face? You May Get Free McRib From McDonald's

RTTNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
You stand a chance to win a free mouth-watering and saucy McRib Sandwich from McDonald's, that will be reintroduced on December 2 after being off its menu since 2012. But there is a condition. McDonald's will be giving out a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries that post a picture of their cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on their public Twitter or public Instagram profile.
