Clean-shaven Face? You May Get Free McRib From McDonald's
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () You stand a chance to win a free mouth-watering and saucy McRib Sandwich from McDonald's, that will be reintroduced on December 2 after being off its menu since 2012. But there is a condition. McDonald's will be giving out a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries that post a picture of their cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on their public Twitter or public Instagram profile.
McDonald's
McRib Is Back , With Sandwich
Give-Aways.
McDonald's is referring to the return of the
popular sandwich as
"the sauciest moment of the year.".
To celebrate the lead up,
McDonald's is holding a
"Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes.".
Beard or no beard, prepare for the McRib with a shave –...