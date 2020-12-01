Apple Books-Top-10

Global  
 

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 11/29/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline - 9781524761356 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama - 9781524763183 - (Crown)

3. Deadly Cross by James Patterson - 9780316497992 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728567 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Awakening by Nora Roberts - 9781250272607 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly - 9780316498029 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Innocent by Harlan Coben - 9781101146736 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. War Lord by Bernard Cornwell - 9780062563255 - (Harper)

10. Buried in Secrets by Denise Grover Swank - 9781940562391 - (DGS)

0
News video: Apple Fined For misleading Claims

Apple Fined For misleading Claims 00:32

 On Monday Italian regulators hit Apple with a 10 million euro ($12 million) fine. The fine is over claims Apple made about iPhones' water resistance. The regulator said Apple's claims about how deep and long its iPhones could go in water without sustaining damage were only true under laboratory...

