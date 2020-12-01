Verizon Fios and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reach long-term agreement to offer service for Fios cable subscribers
Verizon Fios TV customers can now watch televised games of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates from AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, the broadcast home of the two teams, following a newly reached long-term agreement between the two companies. Cable subscribers to Fios can watch the games in standard definition throughout the Pittsburgh broadcast area on channels 76 and 1525. Games will be broadcast in HD on channel 576. “Verizon is pleased to reach an agreement with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh…
