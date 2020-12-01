Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chick-fil-A chooses North Carolina over Texas, other states for massive distribution facility

bizjournals Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Weeks after scoring local incentives, Project Thunder, identified as Chick-fil-A, has pledged to bring 160 jobs to North Carolina via a major distribution center. According to what Chick-fil-A told the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the company had considered Ohio, Indiana and Texas for the project. After narrowing the list to Ohio and North Carolina, Alamance County won out. If all goes as planned, the fast-food chain based in Atlanta could be in line for state incentives worth $1.5…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Runoffs: Why some states use them, how they work and their roots in racism

Runoffs: Why some states use them, how they work and their roots in racism 01:27

 As Georgia heads towards a highly anticipated runoff election, it begs the question: Why do some states have runoffs? And what's the purpose of them?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Holds Final Mobile Food Distribution Before Thanksgiving [Video]

North Texas Holds Final Mobile Food Distribution Before Thanksgiving

Erin Jones reports from Garland.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published
Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden . On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. Though Nevada Secretary..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs [Video]

‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:27Published