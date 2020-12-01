Chick-fil-A chooses North Carolina over Texas, other states for massive distribution facility

Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Weeks after scoring local incentives, Project Thunder, identified as Chick-fil-A, has pledged to bring 160 jobs to North Carolina via a major distribution center. According to what Chick-fil-A told the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the company had considered Ohio, Indiana and Texas for the project. After narrowing the list to Ohio and North Carolina, Alamance County won out. If all goes as planned, the fast-food chain based in Atlanta could be in line for state incentives worth $1.5…