While Cubans in Florida came out big for Trump, Cubans stuck in Mexico pinned their hopes on Biden
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
"I will remain hoping for a change. I'm glad Trump is out for good, and no thanks to my family in Florida," a Cuban doctor in Mexico told Insider.
