Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

While Cubans in Florida came out big for Trump, Cubans stuck in Mexico pinned their hopes on Biden

Business Insider Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
"I will remain hoping for a change. I'm glad Trump is out for good, and no thanks to my family in Florida," a Cuban doctor in Mexico told Insider.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Experts: Trump's Election Challenge Far Different From Florida Recount, Legal Battles From Year 2000 [Video]

Experts: Trump's Election Challenge Far Different From Florida Recount, Legal Battles From Year 2000

Legal and political experts say that the infamous Florida vote recount and legal battles of the year 2000 are far different from what is going on today. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published
Experts: free vaccine could cost you in the long run [Video]

Experts: free vaccine could cost you in the long run

Both President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden have promised a free vaccine to all Americans. Economics Professor Victor Claar at Florida Gulf Coast University says that cost could..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:04Published
Trump Defeats Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida

Trump Defeats Biden in , Florida . The president took the largest of the traditional swing states. which is key to his path to reelection. . 'The Associated Press' made the call for Trump at 12:35..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:43Published