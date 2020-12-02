DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release Product to help Australians benefit from government measures to improve retirement outcomes

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

DomaCom Ltd’s (ASX:DCL) Senior Equity Release product is ideally suited to help Australian retirees benefit from recent government measures introduced to improve retirement outcomes. The fractional investment platform provider’s equity release product allows senior Australians to access their housing wealth through a debt-free equity release solution. This innovative product allows retirees to stay in their homes and take full advantage of the government’s downsizer contribution offer and live well in their retirements. Broad range of strategies The company's chief executive Arthur Naoumidis said: “Although Australian retirees are amongst the world’s wealthiest, the bulk of their wealth is stored in their family home and the vast majority simply do not want to sell and move away in order to access some of that wealth. “DomaCom has carefully designed its equity release product so that it suitable for a broad range of retirement income strategies including those that take advantage of government measures introduced to encourage retirees to access the value of their home.” As the family home is likely to become an active asset, DomaCom believes it is critical that 'fit for purpose' financial products are made available to senior Australians wanting to stay in place and live well in retirement. Improve retirement income DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release solution, an advice-based financial product, enables retirees to improve their retirement income by selling part of their home whilst retaining the right to stay in their home and avoid going into debt. The overall task of the government’s recently released Retirement Income Review was to help improve understanding of the retirement income system. Its' tax-free Downsizer Contribution allowance provides a good opportunity to top up superannuation savings using the proceeds from the sale of the family home. This can be done regardless of caps and restrictions such as the work test and age limits that would otherwise apply. Product comes under downsizer contributions The Australian Tax Office has confirmed that a partial disposal of a home can be claimed as downsizer contributions and this has been extended to DomaCom’s Senior Equity Release product. This is a significant advantage for those retirees wanting to stay in place but access their housing wealth debt-free to increase their retirement savings. The Retirement Income Review panel stated: “Although the review is not making recommendations, a large number of submissions and stakeholders recommended changes to the retirement income system.”