If diamonds are a dime a dozen, why are they so valuable? Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When you hear the word diamond, do you think “blood” or “marriage”? We know that diamonds are too often caught up in deadly conflicts and human rights abuses. But now they can be made in a lab. So, does that mean no more blood diamonds? And cheaper engagement rings? Alice Matthews investigates the Case for and against diamond rings. 👓 View full article

