Burger King IPO opens for subscription: Things to know Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

The intial public offer (IPO) of US-based quick service restaurant Burger King's India arm opened for subscription on Wednesday, as part of its plan to raise Rs 810 crore to fund expansion and pare debt. The company had undertaken a pre-IPO placement, by way of rights issue of Rs 58.08 crore at a price of Rs 44 per share to promoter and preferential allotment of Rs 91.92 crore at a price of Rs 58.50 per share. 👓 View full article

