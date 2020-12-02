Tailored Brands Emerges From Bankruptcy Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Tailored Brands Inc., which owns menswear brands Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, announced its emergence from Chapter 11 protection, eliminating $686 million of existing debt. The company has now completed its financial restructuring process and the implementation of the Plan of Reorganization confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on November 13. 👓 View full article

