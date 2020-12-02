CDC Panel Proposes To Give Covid Vaccine To Nursing Homes, Healthcare Workers First
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed that healthcare workers and long-term facility residents be given the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it is cleared for public use in the U.S. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday and panel passed the proposal 13-1.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday.
The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.
The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider.
Vaccinating healthcare workers first...