Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC Panel Proposes To Give Covid Vaccine To Nursing Homes, Healthcare Workers First

RTTNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed that healthcare workers and long-term facility residents be given the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it is cleared for public use in the U.S. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met virtually on Tuesday and panel passed the proposal 13-1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First

Healthcare Workers, Elderly May Get COVID-19 Vaccine First 00:39

 The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on Tuesday. The vote was to recommend vaccines for healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents. The CDC believes they should receive a coronavirus vaccine first, says Business Insider. Vaccinating healthcare workers first...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:41Published
Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK [Video]

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines [Video]

CDC advisers recommend who receives first vaccines

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (December 1) voted 13-to-1 to recommend that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

First Covid vaccines to be offered to health workers, nursing homes, CDC panel says

 The CDC's advisory panel convened virtually to determine who would receive the first doses of the vaccine.
Upworthy

Healthcare Workers And Nursing Home Residents Should Be First In Line For A Coronavirus Vaccine, A CDC Panel Just Voted

 The panel recommendations will help governors decide who gets first priority for any vaccines authorized by FDA.
Upworthy Also reported by •CBC.caTIMECBS NewsNewsy

Covid-19 coronavirus: First US vaccines set to go to healthcare workers, nursing homes

Covid-19 coronavirus: First US vaccines set to go to healthcare workers, nursing homes Healthcare workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential United...
New Zealand Herald