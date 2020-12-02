Trump's former national security advisor shared a message asking the president to suspend the Constitution, impose martial law, and hold a new election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 3 hours ago Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting no substantial changes after the state's second.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 3 hours ago Michigan House Oversight hearing set for Wednesday



Michigan House Oversight hearing set for Wednesday Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:07 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources What The Constitution Says About The President's Pardoning Power David Greene speaks with law professor Kim Wehle about the constitutional implications of President Trump's pardon of former national security advisor Michael...

NPR 6 days ago



