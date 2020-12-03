UPS Imposes Temporary Shipping Restrictions On Some Big Retailers Such As Nike, Macy's : Reports
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () United Parcel Service imposed temporary shipping restrictions on some big retailers such as Nike, Macy's and Gap, due to the increased demand for online orders and delivery in this holiday season, media reports said quoting an email statement issued by the delivery giant.
Holiday deliveries are getting so frenzied that UPS is no longer picking up packages at some major retailers. Macy's, NewEgg, LLBean, and others are part of the new limits, according to the Wall Street Journal.
This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage..