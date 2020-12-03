Global  
 

UPS Imposes Temporary Shipping Restrictions On Some Big Retailers Such As Nike, Macy's : Reports

RTTNews Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
United Parcel Service imposed temporary shipping restrictions on some big retailers such as Nike, Macy's and Gap, due to the increased demand for online orders and delivery in this holiday season, media reports said quoting an email statement issued by the delivery giant.
