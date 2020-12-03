US COVID Hospitalizations Cross 100K; New Deaths And Cases Break Record

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection has crossed 100000, and daily COVID deaths and new cases reached all time high on Wednesday. As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Thursday, a total of 100,226 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection -the first time hospitalizations have exceeded the 100000 mark. With 3,194