​CBJ Morning Buzz: North Carolina among top states attracting residents from elsewhere in U.S.; Local law firm joins bigger player; Industrial company expanding here

bizjournals Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
North Carolina was among the top choices for households that relocated from state to state in 2019, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state ranked fourth nationwide, with 315,215 people moving here from other locales within the country, the data shows. Topping the list was Florida, with 601,611 people migrating to it last year. Texas came in at No. 2 with 559,661, followed by California with 480,204. Georgia rounded out the top five with 284,541. The influx from out…
