3Q earnings offer an unexpected light in pandemic darkness Thursday, 3 December 2020

Corporate earnings are likely to end this year with a fourth-straight quarterly decline, but a profit rebound may be appearing on the horizon, analysts say.



Despite the continuing struggle with the virus pandemic, profits for companies in the S&P 500 held up surprisingly well in the third-quarter. That's a signal to investors looking for clues as to how companies can see their way to a more normal post-pandemic economy.



While the S&P showed an overall 6% drop in earnings last quarter, it was significantly better than analysts' June forecast of a 24% drop. Airlines, hotels and energy companies were the biggest checks on corporate profits. Without those battered sectors the rest of the index reported growth of 4.3% thanks to the unexpectedly solid performance from most other industries.



“They have really done an amazing job in an incredibly difficult environment,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.



Clorox, Tyson Foods and other consumer goods companies showed strong earnings growth as the pandemic continued to favor spending on home products and groceries. Meanwhile, the sector that includes more discretionary consumer spending reported only a 3.5% drop, a surprise considering that cruise line operators and hotels are still struggling as people refrain from travel.



Bath & Body Works owner L Brands stood out as the pandemic prompted a boost in shopping for personal care items. Appliance-maker Whirlpool, home improvement retailer Home Depot and electronics retailer Best Buy all reported much higher profit amid a similar shift in spending toward home improvement and electronics as more people spent time in their homes.



Health care companies and even industrial companies outside of the airline industry also

