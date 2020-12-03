Bay Area air taxi startup Joby may buy Uber's Elevate unit

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Joby Aviation Inc. is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the self-driving air taxi unit of Uber Technologies Inc. Axios cited unnamed sources who said that Santa Cruz-based Joby is in advanced talks on a deal that could be announced later this month. Nikhil Goel, one of the authors of the white paper that launched Uber Elevate in 2016, left the company in August to pursue a new project. Since being formed after the white paper, Uber Elevate has been best known for its annual conference about…