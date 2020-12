Affirm agrees to buy Canadian BPNL firm PayBright Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

American buy now, pay later credit card alternative Affirm is beefing up its presence north of the border through a C$340 million (US$264 million) deal to buy Toronto-based PayBright. 👓 View full article

