Newsom details new stay-at-home orders

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Stricter stay-at-home orders could soon arrive as public health officials look to battle the largest-to-date surge in Covid-19 cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new framework for the stay-at-home orders on Thursday. In areas where hospital intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%, the state will implement new stay-at-home orders that call for the closure of certain business sectors and limits on travel. Once implemented, the stay-at-home order will last for three weeks, Newsom said. The…