Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newsom details new stay-at-home orders

bizjournals Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Stricter stay-at-home orders could soon arrive as public health officials look to battle the largest-to-date surge in Covid-19 cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new framework for the stay-at-home orders on Thursday. In areas where hospital intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%, the state will implement new stay-at-home orders that call for the closure of certain business sectors and limits on travel. Once implemented, the stay-at-home order will last for three weeks, Newsom said. The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders

Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders 00:27

 Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California state officials announce regional stay-at-home order [Video]

California state officials announce regional stay-at-home order

Governor Newsom has announced a regional stay-at-home order based on a region’s available hospital capacity in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus cases. T

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 21:24Published
Gov. Newsom Announces New Regional Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Gov. Newsom Announces New Regional Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom is instituting a new regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 06:49Published
California Expecting New Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

California Expecting New Stay-At-Home Order

California's quarantined governor is expected to announce new "drastic action" on Thursday to combat the sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:13Published

Related news from verified sources

California imposes new virus rules based on ICU capacity

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will impose a new stay-at-home order for areas where capacity at intensive care units falls...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Newsom reveals what California's impending stay-at-home order will look like

 California officials expect that most of the state will fall under the new stay-at-home order in days, with the Bay Area lagging a week or two behind.
SFGate