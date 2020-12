You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030



UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030. The U.K. initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. . On Wednesday, the U.K... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago