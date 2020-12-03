Hopes of post-Brexit trade deal 'receding' after talks hit stumbling block

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.
U.K. stocks rose on Monday after face-to-face Brexit talks restarted on Saturday, raising hopes of a breakthrough. The U.K. and the EU are in the "last leg of... RTTNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Japan Today