You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Blackpink's Global Livestream Concert Experience, Post Malone's Top Artist Honor & More Music News | Billboard News



Blackpink makes an exciting global announcement, Post Malone wins Top Artist for a second consecutive year and Ariana Grande perfectly executes the "how it started, how it's going" challenge. Here are.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:13 Published 12 hours ago CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantine



Today the CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for quarantining. A senior CDC official says people who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Centennial High School offers free flu shot clinic



Today you can get a flu shot for free at Centennial High School. Stop by from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago