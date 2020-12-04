Global  
 

RBI projects 6.8% retail inflation in Dec quarter

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said retail inflation is likely to remain elevated and pegged it at 6.8 per cent for the third quarter of the current fiscal. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months from prices of perishables.
