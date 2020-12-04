NCLT clears Jio’s Rs 4,400 cr plan for Rel Infratel
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Reliance Jio’s resolution plan for the bankrupt Reliance Infratel. Jio is owned by the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL), while Reliance Infratel was once owned by Mukesh’s younger brother Anil.
