Podiatrist launches luxury shoe line Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Of all people, podiatrist Joan Oloff knows the damage wearing high heels can do to a woman’s feet. But many women do not want to give up fashion for comfort. So the good doctor did something about that — she created a line of fashionable, luxury women’s shoes that also support the feet in all the right places. Joan Oloff Shoes, which retail from $250 to $400 a pair, are available online. Here’s her story of how she embarked on this journey, her trek to manufacture the shoes first in Italy… 👓 View full article

